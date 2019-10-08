Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption North Wales Police raided properties in Bangor on Tuesday morning

Five people have been arrested as part of a county lines drugs operation.

The police raids in Bangor on Tuesday morning saw drug dogs, drones and firearms officers involved.

North Wales Police said closure orders were also placed on properties in the city.

"As well as executing warrants, we are also protecting vulnerable people, conducting stop searches and placing closure orders on properties in the city," the force said.