Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Anthony Brown died after being hit by a van

A family have paid tribute to a man who was killed when he was hit by a van, saying he would be "missed immensely".

Anthony Brown, 38, from Wolverhampton, died on the A493 between Bryncrug and Tywyn, just before 21:45 BST on Saturday.

He was "loved by all" and would be "missed immensely", his family said in a statement.

North Wales Police asked for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact them.

The family said he was staying in north Wales after arriving by train.

"We know he had enjoyed a night out in Tywyn on Friday evening and was looking forward to the rest of his weekend," they said.

The vehicle involved was a grey Mercedes Vito, police said.

Senior investigating officer Sgt Raymond Williams said the force's "thoughts" were with Mr Brown's family and friends.