Keith Morris: Body confirmed as missing photographer

  • 7 October 2019
Image caption Keith Morris' next of kin were informed after police searching for him recovered a body

Police have confirmed a body recovered from the sea was that of a missing photographer.

Teams searching for Keith Morris, 61, found a body off Borth beach in Ceredigion on Saturday, two days after he was last seen.

The freelance press and wedding photographer was a regular contributor to radio and television programmes.

People paying tribute to Mr Morris have described him as an "Aberystwyth institution".

