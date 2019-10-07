Keith Morris: Body confirmed as missing photographer
Police have confirmed a body recovered from the sea was that of a missing photographer.
Teams searching for Keith Morris, 61, found a body off Borth beach in Ceredigion on Saturday, two days after he was last seen.
The freelance press and wedding photographer was a regular contributor to radio and television programmes.
People paying tribute to Mr Morris have described him as an "Aberystwyth institution".