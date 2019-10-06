Image copyright @KatCardy Image caption The body was found just after 08:00 BST

A body has been discovered inside a house in Pontypridd, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police was called to the property on Llys Graig Y Wion just after 08:00 BST.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is being investigated.

The area around the house has been cordoned off as police carry out searches. Officers are appealing for information.