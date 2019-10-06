Image caption A record number of runners took part in Sunday's Cardiff Half Marathon

A runner has died after the Cardiff Half Marathon, organisers have said.

Run 4 Wales said the runner was seen by a medical emergency team on the course then taken to University Hospital of Wales where they died.

The organisers said everyone connected with the race was "devastated" and a full review would be carried out.

No more details about the person's identity have been revealed, with more statements to be made "in due course".

'Terrible situation'

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the runner who tragically passed away after taking part at the event.

"The emergency services reacted to this terrible situation with great speed and professionalism. Everyone connected with the race is devastated."

In 2018 Ben McDonald, 25, from Cardiff, and Dean Fletcher, 32, from Exeter, went into cardiac arrest and died after crossing the finishing line within three minutes of each other.

No inquests took place, and a coroner's investigation found the pair died of natural causes.

A record 27,500 runners signed up to take part in the 2019 event.