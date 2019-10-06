Man killed after being hit by van on A493
A man has died after being hit by a van in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said he died at the scene on the A493 between Bryncrug and Tywyn just before 21:45 BST on Saturday.
The man, who was not local, was hit by a grey Mercedes Vito van. The road was closed until 03:00 on Sunday.
Police said they were investigating and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.