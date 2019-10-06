Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Safety divers could not get close enough to the rocks due to rough seas

A stage on the final day of the Wales Rally GB has been cancelled due to rough sea conditions.

Organisers said they had cancelled Sunday's stage on the Great Orme at Llandudno because the safety diving team was unable to de deployed.

Wales Rally GB said it was "disappointed" but insisted the safety of competitors was a priority.

A stage on Friday was halted after spectators refused to move from "dangerous positions".

"A car has never gone off the Great Orme but a diving team has to be in place for the stage to run," a spokesman said.

"It's disappointing because it's an iconic stage but the safety of the crews must come first."

A spokesman for North Wales Sub-Aqua Club said: "Unfortunately, conditions have far surpassed what's safe for our divers, who would have been in danger of being smashed against the rocks with the wind coming in.

"It's all about safety and the conditions just weren't safe this morning."

Competitors drove slowly over the 4.74km course before heading to the next stage.

Some spectators who travelled to the Great Orme, Conwy, have criticised the timing of the decision.

The Wales Rally GB is the 12th round of the FIA World Rally Championship.