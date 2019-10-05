Car drives at pedestrians on Aberystwyth seafront
A man has been injured after a car was caught on camera apparently driving at pedestrians in a university town.
The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a crew to Marine Terrace on Aberystwyth's seafront in Ceredigion, just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.
One man was treated for minor injuries, the service said.
The video shows a black car apparently driving towards pedestrians and driving at speed along the promenade near the pier.
County councillor Ceredig Davies posted on Facebook: "Sometimes words just aren't enough to express complete and utter contempt for an individual acting in such a dangerous and thoughtless manner."