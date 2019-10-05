Aberystwyth photographer Keith Morris missing
- 5 October 2019
A well-known photographer has been reported missing.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Keith Morris, 61, from Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, was last seen and spoken to on Thursday and reported missing at 14:30 BST on Friday.
The freelance press and wedding photographer is a regular contributor to radio and television programmes including BBC Radio Cymru.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.