Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Keith Morris was last seen on Thursday

A well-known photographer has been reported missing.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Keith Morris, 61, from Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, was last seen and spoken to on Thursday and reported missing at 14:30 BST on Friday.

The freelance press and wedding photographer is a regular contributor to radio and television programmes including BBC Radio Cymru.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.