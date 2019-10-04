Long queues after Newport M4 crash closes carriageway
- 4 October 2019
One side of the M4 has been closed around Newport following a crash between a lorry and a car.
The incident happened westbound just before 17:00 BST near junction 26 (Malpas), and traffic stretches back to the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Traffic Wales said the M4 had been closed between junctions 24 (Colda) and 27 (High Cross), and traffic was being diverted on to the A48.
However, roads around Newport were said to be "struggling".