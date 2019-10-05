Image caption Denbighshire will host the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2020

Up to 2,000 people are expected to take part in a 'proclamation' parade in Denbighshire to welcome the 2020 Urdd Eisteddfod to the county.

The festival - one of the largest youth events in Europe - is being held at Denbigh in May next year.

Children, parents, and supporters will lead a march from Prestatyn High School before an afternoon of celebrations.

"We are eagerly awaiting the return of the eisteddfod," said the county's council leader Hugh Evans.

Saturday's proclamation follows a week of events to herald next year's eisteddfod.

"There is a strong eisteddfodic and cultural tradition here in Denbighshire, and enthusiastic individuals have worked with the Urdd to organise a festival to remember," added Mr Evans.

Image caption Gigs, poetry, dance and drama - this year's eisteddfod welcomed thousands of visitors every day to Cardiff Bay

With 54,000 members, Urdd Gobaith Cymru remains the largest youth organisation in Wales.

Last year's festival was held in Cardiff Bay, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to the Welsh capital.

According to the event organisers - the eisteddfod contributes more than £11m to the Welsh economy, and the youth organisation generated an economic value to Wales of £25.5m in 2017-18.

In 2020, it will be held at Kilford Farm near Denbigh between 25-30 May.