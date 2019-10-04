Image copyright Google Image caption The Toys R Us site would be turned into a £3m adventure centre under the plans

The international sports village in Cardiff is set to be revamped over the next decade.

Proposals include a new indoor adventure sports centre and 10-storey apartment blocks with about 1,000 flats.

There will also be a new promenade featuring bars and restaurants.

Cardiff council's cabinet will be asked to approve the plans for the area around Cardiff International Pool and the Viola ice arena on 10 October.

Most of the area would be pedestrianised, removing Olympian Drive, and there would eventually be a new public square for events and a multi-storey car park.

The £3m adventure centre, on the former Toys R Us site, could include attractions such as rock climbing, indoor skiing, skydiving and zip wires.

Previous plans for a snow dome in the area have been dropped.

The council hopes the first phase of the work - the adventure centre, apartments and pedestrianisation - can be done within the first five years.

Private investment would be sought to build the leisure facilities and apartments, which would mostly be sold on the open market.

The total cost of the leisure investment in the first phase of the scheme is likely to be about £10m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.