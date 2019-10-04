Image caption The trial at Swansea Crown Court is expected to last three weeks

A man from south west Wales accused of raping his two daughters "would go on and on" trying to persuade his friend to abuse one of them, a court heard.

The father's friend, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of his victims, has already pleaded guilty to rape in separate proceedings.

The father denies repeatedly raping his daughters and one of the girls subsequently born as a result.

He is accused of fathering at least six children with one of his daughters.

On the fifth day of the trial at Swansea Crown Court, which is expected to last three weeks, the self-described "good friend" of the father was questioned via video link.

Responding to questions about one of his friend's daughters, he said he was "not interested in sex with her at all", but that the girl's father "would go on and on" seeking to persuade him.

The court heard the man later raped the girl, who was still at school age at the time, while her father watched.

Asked where her father was while he committed the offence, the man answered "he was basically by the door in my bedroom".

Previously, the court heard the defendant "groomed" his two daughters and a daughter subsequently born as a result into having sex with him by acting as a "psychic" who sent them emails telling them what to do.