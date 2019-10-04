Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Czech driver Jan Kopecky and co-pilot Pavel Dresler drive their Skoda Fabia R5 Evo as they compete in the Penmachno stage

A stage of the Wales Rally GB has been halted after spectators refused to move from "dangerous positions".

On the first morning of competition on Friday, the Aberhirnant stage in Gwynedd was stopped.

A spokesman said safety cars went through and marshals moved the spectators, but they kept returning and eventually refused to move.

He added it would not affect overall standings, but the incident was unfair to drivers and thousands of spectators.

The Wales Rally GB is an annual round of the world rally championships, with drivers competing on circuits around the country until Sunday.

About 100,000 fans are expected to attend the different stages, with this year's edition officially launched in Liverpool on Thursday.

Conditions were described as slippery and the spokesman said the safety of spectators and drivers were the most important considerations.

Skip Twitter post by @WalesRallyGB STAGE STOPPED



The cars have driven through at non competitive speeds with no further action through Aberhirnant 1



This is due to spectators on a fast section mid stage standing in dangerous positions - and returning to them despite instructions to spectate elsewhere#WRGB #WRC pic.twitter.com/RdAjMO6Apo — Wales Rally GB (@WalesRallyGB) October 4, 2019 Report

Organisers tweeted to say the Aberhirnant stage had been stopped on Friday, with cars driving through at "non-competitive speeds".

"This is due to spectators on a fast section mid-stage standing in dangerous positions - and returning to them despite instructions to spectate elsewhere," the tweet added.

The stage had got under way in the forests around Dyfnant, near Welshpool, Slate Mountain and Penmachno.

The winner is expected to be crowned following the final stage at Llandudno's Great Orme on Sunday.

Drivers from 24 countries are competing in the event, which is the 12th round of the World Championship.