Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Mark Sim (left) and Peter O'Brien both died in the explosion in November 2015

A steel company has been fined £1.8m after an explosion which killed two men.

Celsa pleaded guilty to failing to make a risk assessment before the blast at its Cardiff plant.

Peter O'Brien, 51, from Llanishen, Cardiff and Mark Sim, 41, of Caldicot, Monmouthshire, both died in November 2015 following the incident.

At Cardiff Crown Court, a judge said the steelworks looked "like a bomb site" after the blast.

A safety mechanism failed to shut down a heater which got too hot and then exploded, the court heard.

Five other men were also injured in the blast at the plant in Splott, Cardiff in November, 2015. Worker Darren Wood was seriously injured.

Mr O'Brien's heartbroken wife Marie said: "Nobody should ever go to work and not return.

"We will always love and miss Peter very much, but we need to find some closure now."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The explosion took place at Celsa manufacturing in Splott, Cardiff, in 2015

And Mr Sim's wife Samantha described her husband's death as "the most traumatic experience I have ever dealt with".

Celsa admitted failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of risks under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Judge Neil Bidder said Spanish-owned firm Celsa had "failed to ensure" that the machinery was safe.

He added: "The company failed to make suitable and sufficient assessment of risks.

"A huge explosion occurred, bursting into pieces the large metal accumulator.

"Photographs of the scene shown to me are reminiscent of a bomb site."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Fire crews at Celsa steelworks on the day of the fatal blast

He said the risk of explosion "could and should have been recognised".

Celsa was ordered to pay the £1.8m within six months.

It was also ordered to pay £145,771.85 in costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

The prosecution was brought by the Heath and Safety Executive and a second charge of breaches of health and safety laws will lie on file.

Celsa UK employs more than 500 people and produces 1.2 million tonnes of steel each year from scrap.