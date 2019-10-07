Image copyright LDR Image caption New trees would be planted at the front of the court to replace those lost

Proposals for new prison cells at Wrexham Magistrates Court are expected to finally move forward.

Council planners have been recommended to back the two-storey custody block, which has been held up by a preservation order on nearby trees.

It has meant custodial cases, usually held in Wrexham, are currently being heard 10 miles (16km) away in Mold.

Local MP Ian Lucas said this travelling for victims, defendants and solicitors is "simply not acceptable".

Shared facilities at the neighbouring police station at Bodhyfryd were closed at the start of the year.

'Long overdue'

A planning application by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was delayed by the tree preservation order.

Mr Lucas told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the new cells were "vital" for the future of the court.

"At a time when courts are closing all over the UK, the MoJ has been persuaded to invest in Wrexham and I regard this as a very welcome - if long overdue - development," he said.

He also called on the council and North Wales Police to reflect on the decision to close the town's main police station without making arrangements for replacement cells first.

Wrexham council's chief planning officer Lawrence Isted said the development would result in eight trees being felled to allow access for custody vehicles.

He added in his report to Monday's planning meeting that more would be planted in their place to lessen the impact.