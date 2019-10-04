Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption HMP Berwyn is one of the largest prisons in the UK

A prison staff member was "taken hostage" at the UK's largest prison, it has been confirmed.

The Prison Service said the incident involving a prisoner at Wrexham's HMP Berwyn lasted 13 minutes but was resolved without anyone getting injured.

It is believed to have involved a woman who works in an ancillary role.

Earlier this week police using riot gear were forced to remove a man off the roof of the prison.

A Prison Service spokesman added: "The member of staff is being supported by the prison and we will be seeking the strongest possible punishment for the perpetrator."