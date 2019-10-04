Tata Steel death: Justin Day found 'slumped' in steelworks
A steelworker who died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot plant was found "slumped in a hot running channel", an inquest has heard.
Justin Day, 44, from Llansamlet, Swansea, who worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly, died on 25 September.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest into his death, at Swansea Civic Centre, was opened and adjourned on Friday.
The inquest heard he was working inside the upper level of Bay 21 in the steelworks on the day he died.
A post-mortem was carried out on 2 October but further tests were required.
The inquest has been adjourned until 8 April 2020.