Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Justin Day worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly

A steelworker who died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot plant was found "slumped in a hot running channel", an inquest has heard.

Justin Day, 44, from Llansamlet, Swansea, who worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly, died on 25 September.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest into his death, at Swansea Civic Centre, was opened and adjourned on Friday.

Image caption Emergency services were sent to Tata

The inquest heard he was working inside the upper level of Bay 21 in the steelworks on the day he died.

A post-mortem was carried out on 2 October but further tests were required.

The inquest has been adjourned until 8 April 2020.