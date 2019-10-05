Image copyright Mark Waugh / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption A man dressed as superwoman makes friendly conversation with a police officer

More than 40 amateur and professional photographers spent 24 hours capturing a day in the life of Cardiff locals.

The capital was snapped during a social experiment, "A Day In The Life", to look at it through the eyes of residents.

It was one of six cities across the UK taking part.

Photographers took an image every three minutes from midnight to midnight, including of market stalls, commuters, shoppers and the night life.

Image copyright Logan Davies / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Tempting or nauseating, there's no denying it's a generous selection of fish at the morning markets

Image copyright Fatima Chavarria / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption An outdoor vegetable stand in the city centre

Images captured the array of fresh produce available both at outdoor stands in the city centre streets, and inside Cardiff's market.

The photographers also took shots of protests taking place in the city at the time, one over Brexit and the other animal rights.

Image copyright Fatima Chavarria / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Protesters march along Queen Street over Brexit

Image copyright Ian Scott / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Masked protesters hold banners over animal rights in Queen Street

Art work in Cardiff was captured, as well as the city's well-known scenery and parks.

Image copyright Amanda Golton / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Art work on the wall of a building in Cardiff city centre

Image copyright Tegan James / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Cardiff Bay - still beautiful, even on a grey day

Image copyright Alex Scott / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption A couple hold one another looking out over Cardiff Bay

Image copyright Kieth Asher / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption The view from St Margaret's church tower over the park and houses beyond

Buskers were photographed along with a common sight in the streets of Cardiff - people wearing Welsh flags.

There were also general shots of shoppers and people in cafes or even just sitting on the street chatting.

Image copyright Alex Scott / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption A man displays "Pride of Wales" in his Welsh flag and matching hat

Image copyright Elaine Chaplin / cartridgesave.co.uk

Image copyright Alex Scott / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption Young people sit in the street chatting

As the evening - and the rain - set in, the photographers captured those shielding from it, as well as typical scenes from Cardiff's lively night life.

Image copyright Mark Waugh / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption A young crowd shield themselves with plastic ponchos and baskets, in a creative solution to a rainy evening

Image copyright Mark Waugh / cartridgesave.co.uk Image caption A man gives a woman a piggy back outside Dorothy's on Caroline Street