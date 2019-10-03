Cardiff McDonald's fire: Man critical but stable
- 3 October 2019
A man who suffered serious burns in a fire at a McDonald's restaurant in Cardiff is in a critical but stable condition.
The man was found in a disabled toilet at the fast food outlet on St Mary Street on Wednesday evening.
He was airlifted to the burns unit at Morriston Hospital in Swansea by the Wales Air Ambulance.
The city centre branch was closed on Wednesday evening while emergency services dealt with the incident.