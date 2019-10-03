Image copyright Google Image caption The chapel has suffered arson and vandalism since closing in 2003

Plans to turn a derelict Georgian chapel on Anglesey into flats have been approved, despite local objections.

The Grade II-listed Capel Carmel in Porth Amlwch built in 1826 has suffered from vandalism since closing in 2003.

Villagers have claimed the plan to convert it into seven flats would cause parking problems in the area.

Anglesey councillors backed the development after highways officers said they were satisfied with the parking arrangements.

Capel Carmel was given its listed status for being "a good mid-19th Century chapel with fine Neoclassical facade".

The chapel, which was boarded up and put up for sale in 2003, suffered substantial damage in a 2013 arson attack, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Application documents said the building was "in a state of disrepair, attracting vandalism and vermin, causing a devaluation of the area and degrading the conservation guidelines".

They added: "Careful regard to the design of the existing listed building has been incorporated into the plans so that the residential apartments marries in well with the current location and surroundings."