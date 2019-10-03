Man dies after being hit by car at Gowerton petrol station
- 3 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 66-year-old man has died days after being hit by a car while he was at a petrol station.
South Wales Police said the man was run over at the Esso petrol station at Tesco Express in Gowerton, Swansea, just after 12:30 BST on Monday.
He had been taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the orange Fiat Panda.
The force wants to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any footage of the crash.