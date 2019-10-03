Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit at the Esso petrol station at Tesco Express in Gowerton on Monday

A 66-year-old man has died days after being hit by a car while he was at a petrol station.

South Wales Police said the man was run over at the Esso petrol station at Tesco Express in Gowerton, Swansea, just after 12:30 BST on Monday.

He had been taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the orange Fiat Panda.

The force wants to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any footage of the crash.