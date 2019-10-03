Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There is a warning of wind for parts of south and west Wales

Strong winds could bring disruption to planes, trains and ferries and lead to power cuts on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan from 04:00 BST until 16:00.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges have also been told to expect delays.

Short term loss of power is possible.

Spray and large waves are likely for some coastal communities, the Met Office said.