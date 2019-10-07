Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption Youngsters scripted the film, decorated sets, acted and edited their version of The Stationary Bike

A film academy is putting youngsters from a valleys town "on the world map", with its productions nominated for a string of awards.

After being given permission by The Shining and Misery author Stephen King, pupils at Blaenau Gwent Film Academy adapted his story The Stationary Bike into a short film.

It has received four nominations at the European Fusion Film Festival.

Another film about pollution was shown at festivals in the US and Spain.

It is also up for an award.

The Stationary Bike is about an artist cycling to lose weight after being told he has dangerously high cholesterol and entering a trance, where he experiences nightmarish scenarios.

At November's European Fusion Film Festival in Warsaw, the academy's pupils are in the running for best short film, best director, best lead actor and best editing.

"To be asked to take on the lead role was like a dream come true, and then to be told that I've been nominated for an award is just fantastic," said nominee Ryan Probert.

Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption Stephen King has given permission to talented young directors in the past to adapt his books

He described the opportunities being provided for young people by the not-for-profit academy as "life changing".

Based in Tredegar, it started with 25 members two years ago but now has 160 young film makers involved, aged seven to 17.

Alfie Evans, 16, who directed The Stationary Bike with Carys Cliff, 14, said: 'It's been an amazing experience to be part of the making of an official Stephen King film, here in Tredegar."

Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption Lead actor Ryan Probert was filmed by youngsters around Blaenau Gwent for the film

It is not the only film the academy has had nominated for awards.

Concerned about plastic pollution in the seas, youngsters also put together a short film called Life of a Plastic Cup earlier this year.

"We wanted to make a film that perhaps people would watch and think twice about throwing plastic away," said Chloe Simmonds, 12.

"We hope people will listen to us, and the film helps to make the world a better place."

Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption Life of a Plastic Cup looked at the problems facing the planet from pollution

This was a finalist at the Sea and Beach Festival in Spain and was included in Seattle's Children's Film Festival.

It is also set to feature in the New Earth International Film Festival in Krakow later this year.

The academy's first film was a "blood-splattered werewolf horror" filmed around Tredegar's Grade II-listed Bedwellty House.

This has been entered into the Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival.

Their work has been gaining attention around the world and pupils have recently been interviewed by media in Australia and New Zealand.

Tutor Alan Terrell said: "Our academy is now on the world stage, more and more people are contacting us from so many different countries with messages of support and encouragement.

"Life of a Plastic Cup along with other films our students are creating, are gaining recognition far beyond anything we could have imagined, and all from a free film school in the south Wales valleys."

Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption The Stationary Bike was filmed at locations around Blaenau Gwent

Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Film Academy Image caption It was scripted by youngsters, filmed around Tredegar and then edited in their studios