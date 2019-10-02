Image copyright Google Image caption The pair sought safety on the roof of their car in Llanmorlais

Three people including a police officer have been rescued from flood water.

Two of them became trapped in their car on Marsh Road between Crofty and the Selwyn's Seaweed factory in Llanmorlais on Gower, Swansea, on Tuesday evening.

The pair, who sought safety on the roof of their car, and a police officer who had gone to their aid, were rescued by firefighters just before 21:00 BST.

Crews from Gorseinon and Swansea rescued the three from the waist-high water using an inflatable sled.