Image caption Neighbouring Conwy council was the first to start four-weekly bin collections for non-recyclables

Residents who repeatedly do not separate food waste from non-recyclable rubbish may be visited by council officials or receive a fine as part of a shake-up in Denbighshire.

About 600 households were not recycling food waste during a review of 3,000 properties, the council said.

The authority wants to move to a four-weekly collection of non recyclables.

It is also looking to start collections of more recyclables including clothing, electrical items and nappies.

Households not placing their food waste caddies out ready for a weekly doorstep collection will initially receive a leaflet.

But if they ignore the advice they can expect a visit by a "team of recycling advisors" to see how best to "rectify any issues", according to the council.

"The council can fine people who repeatedly fail to separate their rubbish so it is important people take the time to put the right waste in the right container," said councillor Brian Jones, cabinet member for environmental impact.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "The council can fine people who repeatedly fail to separate their rubbish," said councillor Brian Jones

The fortnightly black bin collection service for non-recyclable waste is set to move to once every four weeks from 2021. Other changes will include:

Weekly collection for recyclables such as paper, glass, cans, and plastic

Weekly collection for nappies and incontinence wear

Weekly collection for food waste

Fortnightly collection for clothes and small electrical items

Four-weekly collection of non-recyclables

A council review in Meliden, Dyserth and West Rhyl found 20% of households were not recycling food waste.

Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers the authority was keen to work with residents to "find solutions" to recycle more.

"This is a very timely initiative as we prepare our plans for a significant waste and recycling project being rolled out in 2021," he said.