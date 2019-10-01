Gwent Police investigates Cwmbran builder death
- 1 October 2019
A police investigation has been launched after a builder died while working at a property.
Officers and ambulance crews attended the address on Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, at about 11:30 BST on Friday.
The 56-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene.
Gwent Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating. No arrests have been made.