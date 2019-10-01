Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Police were called to the scene at about 13:00 on Tuesday

A woman has been found dead in a car in a river in Caerphilly county in south Wales.

Gwent Police said they were called to a stretch of water close to the B4251 road at the village of Wyllie, between Pontllanfraith and Ynysddu.

Officers arrived at about 13:00 BST and found the woman's body in the vehicle.

She has not yet been formally identified, but police said the woman's death was not being treated as suspicious.