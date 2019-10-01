Image copyright Phil Wynn Image caption Phil Wynn berated his own council for the lack of notice given

Wrexham council has apologised for failing to warn people about the closure of toilets in a popular park.

Cabinet member Phil Wynn hit out on social media against the loss of facilities at Bellevue Park in his Brynyffynnon ward.

He criticised his own authority for the "zero advance notice", adding: "Good manners cost nothing."

Council officials have apologised for not informing park users, but said the toilets had to be closed to save money.

The park, in Wrexham town centre, was created in the early 1900s and is home to a bowling green, tennis courts and a bandstand, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In 2012 it was named as the most visited free tourist attraction in north Wales after drawing 384,000 visitors over a 12 month period.

Councillor David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: "As part of the budget savings in 2018/19 we looked at a number of options to keep the public toilets in Bellevue Park open.

Due to budget cuts @wrexhamcbc have this week closed the public toilet block in Bellevue Park. Apologies to all park users for providing zero advance notice provided by WCBC. Good manners cost nothing. pic.twitter.com/Z5qKc21ahG — Phillip Wynn (@PhillipWynn2) September 27, 2019

"However, we are sorry to announce that this has not been possible, and the toilet has now been permanently closed, for decommissioning at a later stage."

Darren Williams, chief officer for environment and technical matters, said: "While we have had to take this decision in order to ensure continued financial viability for our services, we apologise that park users were not provided advance notice of the closure."

Speaking after posting his criticism on Twitter, Mr Wynn said he understood it was "one of those unfortunate tough decisions" but he was "miffed" to find out about the closure through a third party.