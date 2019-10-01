Prisoner taken off the roof at HMP Berwyn prison in Wrexham
- 1 October 2019
A prisoner has been taken of the roof of HMP Berwyn in Wrexham by officers wearing riot gear.
Photographs on Tuesday afternoon showed staff trying to reach the prisoner using a raised platform.
Eyewitnesses said the person was first spotted at about 14:30 BST, and at one point had started taking off clothing.
The Prison Service said they had been working "to resolve an incident at height".
"There is minor disruption to the rest of the prison," they said in a statement.