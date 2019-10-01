Image copyright Family photo Image caption Megan Evans was found dead at home more than two years ago

A coroner could examine whether school officials failed to react to signs a teenager may take her own life, a pre-inquest review has heard.

Megan Evans, 14, was found dead at her Milford Haven home in February 2017 after allegedly being bullied.

Coroner Paul Bennett has considered expanding the inquest to look at the actions of Milford Haven School, the hearing was told.

A decision is expected to be made next year.

It will follow the conclusion of a police investigation into allegations of bullying.

The court heard Megan received threats on Snapchat. Her family also want her Facebook account examining, the hearing was told.

She received one message saying "why don't you hang yourself", to which she replied "ok", the court heard.

Usually inquests only look into the immediate cause of death but using Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights - which protects the right to life, a coroner can look into the conduct of outside bodies as well.

Image copyright Google Image caption A solicitor claimed school officials missed "tell-tale signs"

Megan's parents, Nicola Harteveld and Shaun Evans, were represented by solicitor Christian Howells, who told the hearing Milford Haven School failed to act.

"They were missing all tell-tale signs something was wrong with Megan," he said.

"The parents tried to contact the school with their concerns.

"The school didn't respond. The parents did say they wanted to involve the police - but it wasn't done."

Pembrokeshire County Council's solicitor Malcolm Duthie told the court there was a bullying response system in place at the school, with support and advice given to parents.

He said the bullying took place out of school and there was no clear evidence of risk to life to justify widening the scope of the inquest to the school's role.