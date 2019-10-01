Image caption The trial at Swansea Crown Court is expected to take three weeks

A woman was raped hundreds of times as a teenager by her father who also arranged for his friend to rape her, a court has heard.

The man, from south west Wales, is accused of fathering at least six children with one of his daughters.

He denies 36 counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.

The charges relate to unlawful sex with his daughters and with a girl one of them gave birth to, Swansea Crown Court heard.

On the second day of the trial, which is expected to last three weeks, the jury was shown video evidence from one daughter, recorded in 2018.

She claimed the abuse started soon after she moved in with her father, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

'Money for rape'

Within a few weeks, she said he asked her if she had had any "sexual encounters", telling her he would show her "how it's done properly".

Shortly afterwards she said she was taken to a beach and raped by her father.

On another occasion, she said her father took her to his friend's house where she was told to undress herself and get on the bed, where she was then raped by the man.

She said she believed her father had received money from him.

Her father would rape her "two to three times a week in her bed, in the car or on the beach", she added.

"I can't put a figure on how many times it happened, but it was hundreds of times."

She claims the abuse continued for four years and she had initially been too scared to say anything because she feared "losing contact with her siblings", the court heard.

Talking about why she had decided to come forward, she said: "There are girls in the family of that age now. I have my worries and my concerns."

The trial continues.