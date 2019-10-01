Image copyright Geograph / Nick MacNeill Image caption The town clock will be silenced between midnight and 06:00

A town centre clock is to be silenced overnight after complaints it disturbed hotel guests' sleep.

B&Bs and hotels had received negative online reviews from visitors who had not slept well, according to the mayor of Newtown, Powys.

Councillors voted to silence the clock after midnight and up to 06:00.

Bosses at three businesses have agreed to pay the bill of about £3,000 for a new mechanism to adjust the chimes which currently sound every 15 minutes.

B&B owner Tina Lovatt said it would be "money will spent" as customers had complained about the noise, even though she had fitted triple glazing and additional sound proofing.

"The outcome is good but it didn't come without a backlash," she said, referring to comments from other people opposed to the decision by Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

The clock was given to the people of Newtown in 1900.

Town mayor David Selby said councillors had agreed to switch off the chimes overnight to support businesses even though his public consultation showed an even split on whether to silence the clock or not.

He said Newtown was a "destination town" and it was important for hotels to get "repeat business".

"The council listened carefully," he said. "We are not switching the clock off. We are allowing it to strike to midnight."

One guest who stayed in a B&B in the town rated the experience as "terrible" on TripAdvisor, saying they checked out a day early on a two-night stay "due to the unbearable noise from the town clock that rings every 15 minutes 24 hours a day".