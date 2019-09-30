Image copyright Google Image caption People fear an increase in traffic if houses are built on farmland to the west of their streets

Residents claim a south Wales valleys park could be ruined by a plan to build up to 100 homes on nearby farmland.

They have launched a petition, saying traffic is already "chaotic" near Dare Valley Country Park in Aberdare.

Backers say the location is well served by infrastructure including public transport, and say 30% of the scheme will be "much-needed" affordable homes.

They are carrying out consultation locally before asking Rhondda Cynon Taf councillors to approve the scheme.

Carla Jackles, who lives in nearby Ty Fry, claimed a new estate would "spoil" the area and "cause havoc with the wildlife and conservation" by replacing a public footpath and garages with a bypass.

"Our homes and my school run with my two kids will be directly affected," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We have not had any letters, even though they plan on ousting residents out of parking outside their home with double yellows for better flow of traffic.

"This road can't take any more traffic."

A design and access statement prepared by WYG Group on behalf of the developers - Trustees of Cwm Farm Estate - insists the scheme complies with planning policies.

Its location close to Aberdare town centre would also cut dependency on car journeys, it added.

"The proposed development is well served by existing infrastructure and facilities and in close proximity to public transport," the statement said.

"The site is unconstrained by ecological, landscape, flood risk and heritage constraints.

"The proposal will deliver much needed housing to meet an identified need."