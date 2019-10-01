Image caption The fire service tried to help rescue cows from a flooded field on Monday

Some communities could be cut off by flooded roads as more rain is expected across Wales, the Met Office has said.

A weather warning is in place until Tuesday evening, with difficult driving conditions expected.

The Met Office also said that homes and businesses could be flooded, with a number of flood warnings already in place after days of rain.

Flooding means trains have not been able to run on the line between Machynlleth and Newtown in Powys.

Replacement buses are in place until the end of Tuesday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow warning for rain is in place until 20:00 BST

On Monday an attempt to rescue about 20 cows which had become stranded by floodwater in a field in Abergwili, Carmarthenshire, had to be abandoned.

The Met Office weather warning, which covers most of Wales, is in place until 20:00 BST. Up to 40-50 mm of rain is possible in some places in only a couple of hours, forecasters said.