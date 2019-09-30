Image copyright Facebook/ Chris Pritchard Image caption Cara Owen is a martial arts instructor who works with her uncle Chris Pritchard

A boxer who suffered a bleed on the brain in a fight is recovering after undergoing surgery.

After winning a bout on Saturday, Cara Owen, 21, from Caernarfon, felt dizzy and passed out.

She was rushed from the fight venue in Caernarfon to Ysbyty Gwynedd where a scan revealed the bleed between her brain and skull.

Cara was then transferred to a specialist unit in Stoke where a blood clot was removed.

The 68-kilo bout had been fought over three two-minute rounds as part of a 24-fight show at Caernarfon's Market Hall.

"She was in theatre for a couple of hours," said her uncle Chris Pritchard, who was with other family members at the hospital.

"It was a horrible time for us waiting without hearing anything."

Rapid progress

But after the operation, surgeons said Cara was "past the worst" and making rapid progress.

She is a full-time martial arts instructor working with Mr Pritchard, who organised the event.

The decision was taken to wake Cara yesterday, with Mr Pritchard adding: "She woke up very groggy but she recognised all of us.

"She was smiling - she was even able to mumble 'I love you' to us."

Cara has now been transferred from the critical care unit to an ordinary ward.

Mr Pritchard has been organising fight nights for 10 years but said what happened will make him reconsider putting on future events.

Cara has won five or her six bouts but he said the family will advise her not to fight again.