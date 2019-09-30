Image copyright Met Office Image caption The new weather warning covers the whole of Wales from 15:00 on Monday

Flooding means trains are still not able to run on the line between Machynlleth and Newtown in Powys.

Replacement buses are expected to run for the rest of Monday, and the A487 is closed at Dyfi Bridge.

There are also 10 flood warnings and 23 flood alerts in place across Wales, while a number of roads are closed.

The weekend saw heavy rain across much of the country and a new yellow "be prepared" yellow warning runs from 15:00 BST Monday to 15:00 Tuesday.

It covers all of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with heavy rain expected to fall overnight, putting homes and businesses at risk.

Natural Resources Wales has issued ten flood warnings - urging people to take immediate action because flooding is expected.

These cover the Usk estuary and properties in Caerleon, Malpas Road and Uskmouth in Newport and Tintern and Chepstow on the Wye estuary in Monmouthshire.

Image copyright @welshpoolpolice Image caption The A495 near Welshpool was closed on Sunday afternoon due to landslide

Other places covered by the warning include Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire.

Bad weather has also closed a number of roads - including the A495 in both directions at Trefnanney, Powys.

The A487 Dyfi Bridge is also closed in both direction because of flooding at Machynlleth and the A484 in both directions in Carmarthenshire because of a landslip.