Image copyright Matthew Price Image caption There was heavy rain in Lower Tumble, near Carmarthen

Roads are closed, trains are diverted and some areas have had power cuts following heavy rain overnight.

A number of weather warnings are in place, and the Met Office said heavy, persistent rain is expected until 17:00 BST.

A further warning for heavy rain has also been issued for parts of south Wales and Powys from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

The warning covers all 22 local authority areas.

Trains are not running between Machynlleth and Newtown due to flooding.

South Wales Police advised motorists to take care as "driving conditions remain very poor" and to take extra time for your journey.

Roads are closed due to flooding in the following areas:

A48 Carmarthen Road between M4 (Pont Abraham Roundabout) and Fforest

A40 is closed in both directions between the A483 and Manordeilo

In Swansea, the A484 in both directions from A4240 (Loughor Roundabout, Loughor) to B4296 Victoria Road (Gowerton)

In Powys, the A458 from B4392 (Cyfronydd) to B4389 (Glascoed)

A487 Dyfi Bridge in both directions between A493 and Machynlleth station

A4059 in both directions between Mountain Ash and A472 AberCynon Roundabout