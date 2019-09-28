Jac Jones: Appeal bid to help trace missing teenager
- 28 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information about a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for three weeks.
Jac Jones has not been seen in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, since 5 September. He is originally from Swansea.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked anyone who has seen Jac to get in touch "urgently" by calling them on 101.
The force described him as being of slim build, with dark hair and is about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall.