Image copyright Google Image caption The young people have been gathering at weekends in the village of Llanfairpwll

A large group of teenagers, some as young as 14, drink and take drugs until the early hours of the morning in an Anglesey village, police have said.

In the last month, members of the public have reported incidents in Llanfairpwll on Friday and Saturday nights.

North Wales Police said there had also been damage to the football ground.

The force said some of the people may have come from other parts of Anglesey and Gwynedd.

Young people congregating and socialising is "part of life", area support Sgt Ian Roberts said.

'Sexual exploitation'

"However, when the behaviour of any person, young or adult, escalates to... criminal damage, alcohol and drug abuse, clearly these offences will have an impact on the quality of life of residents," he said.

"As a policing team we are also concerned to the risks the young people are exposing themselves to.

"Unfortunately the sexual and criminal exploitation of young people is a real risk.

"It is believed that some of the young people are from other parts of the island and Gwynedd.

"I would also suggest that children may not be where their parents believe them to be."