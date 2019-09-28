Wales

Funding for Penderyn Distillery and visitor centre in Llandudno

  • 28 September 2019
Penderyn whisky barrels
Image caption Penderyn Whisky was launched on St David's Day in 2004

Plans for a new £5m distillery and visitor centre have taken a step closer after approval of government funding.

The Welsh Whisky Company, which currently operates the Penderyn Distillery near Aberdare, is proposing to open a second distillery and visitor centre in Llandudno by 2021.

Earlier this year, the firm were given the go ahead to build a new distillery and visitor centre in Swansea.

The Welsh government has offered £1.4m towards the project.

Subject to planning permission, the company hopes the development would open in 2021. It is also redeveloping a disused building at the Hafod Morfa Copperworks site in Swansea, with an opening date of 2022.

Commenting on the Llandudno funding, Stephen Davies, of Penderyn Distillery, said: "The confirmation of government support is a major step towards achieving our plans. With our funding package now in place, we will be developing our proposals further."

Lesley Griffiths, minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, added: "Penderyn is a great example of how the Welsh food and drinks sector is thriving and gaining a global reputation.

"I'm pleased that we have been able to support Penderyn to develop their business."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites