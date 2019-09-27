Image copyright Family photo Image caption The family of Pamela Blatchly, 77, said they were in in "complete shock"

Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful lady" who died when she was struck by a car on a main road between Newport and Cardiff.

Pamela Blatchly, 77, from the Newport area, died at the scene on the A48 at Castleton at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday.

An investigation into the crash is continuing and police have appealed for information.

In a statement her family said they were in "complete shock".

"She was a wonderful, kind and generous lady who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends," they said.

"We would appreciate some time and privacy to grieve."