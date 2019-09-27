Lost Beatles footage discovered in bread bin

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The footage shows The Beatles, pictured here in New York, during a playful interview in 1965

Lost footage of The Beatles from the 1960s has emerged after being found in a bread bin in Wales.

The film, which has been valued at £10,000, was found during a clearance of a house and shows the band being interviewed in Cardiff in 1965.

The find comes a day after a woman found signatures from the Fab Four that had been left in a cupboard.

Paul Fairweather, from Omega Auctions, said the lost reels were a "great find".

In the footage, the band are seen joking with a journalist attempting to interview them, with John Lennon saying Paul McCartney has five children in Swansea and Ringo Starr joking their next film would be a Western.

They also break into a rendition of There's No Business Like Show Business, and pull funny faces throughout the interview.

Other footage, from 1967, shows spiritual guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and The Beatles being questioned about their adherence to his teachings.

Lennon says in the clip: "Of course it's not a cult and if we didn't take it seriously we wouldn't be here."

A third sound recording captures Lennon giving an acoustic rendition of his post-Beatles song God, and has also been valued at £10,000.

Mr Fairweather said: "All four Beatles are in fine form throughout both of the Cardiff films, laughing and joking, while the interviewer tries to remain serious.

"The sound and image quality is fantastic. I expect these have never been since 1965."