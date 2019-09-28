Image copyright Ian Lucas' Office Image caption Shoppers enjoy the music at last year's Singing Streets event

The streets will be alive with the sound of music during Wrexham's annual choral festival.

The event, called Singing Streets, is returning to the town today for the fourth year.

A total of 31 choirs will be crooning in the centre through the day.

The annual event is organised by Wrexham MP Ian Lucas with Wrexham Glyndwr University, Wrexham Council and John Jones Quality Acoustics.

Mr Lucas said the day would be the "biggest and best yet."

"The diversity of the choirs this year is something to behold," he said.

"We have traditional male voice choirs, pop and rock choirs and signing choirs, where the members use sign language to tell the story of each song.

"We have choirs made up of cancer survivors, LGBT+ choirs and the Wrexham One Love Choir, which is for people who have experienced homelessness, addiction or mental health issues.

"It means all kinds of music will be heard throughout the town centre on the day."

Image copyright Wrexham Glyndwr University Image caption Women's choir Simply Lyrical at last year's event

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Colin Jackson and former 110m hurdles world champion Colin Jackson is chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University.

He said: "With more than 30 choirs singing, the streets of the town will be alive with music."

The event was launched on 17 June, when choirs from Ysgol Bodhyfryd and Victoria CP School sang at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

"The young choirs who performed at this week's launch event were exceptional," Mr Lucas said.

Image copyright Ian Lucas Image caption Hollywood star Hugh Grant backed last year's event with organiser Ian Lucas MP

Wrexham Glyndwr University vice-chancellor, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, said: "Singing Streets has been a huge success for the town since it began - four years ago now. We have been delighted to have been closely involved in the festival right from the start.

"It not only provides valuable experiences for our students studying creative degrees such as Live Sound, but also gives them the chance to help do something for the good of our local area.

"That is something that we, as a university, are very keen to encourage."

The choirs will gather in Queen's Square for a "big sing" at 13:00 BST.