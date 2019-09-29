Image copyright Lawray Architects Image caption Nell's Point: Developers want to convert the current site into a two restaurant venue

A disused toilet block on Barry Island's beach front could become a restaurant destination.

Developers want to turn the Grade II-listed building into a venue called Nell's Point.

It would be home to two restaurants, with the tenants Loungers and Harbour Bar and Kitchen already announced.

Detailed plans for the proposals are now being considered by the Vale of Glamorgan council.

The toilet block was built in 1923 but has not been used for "a significant number of years", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The structure has become dilapidated and will require a "significant amount of investment" said developers Morse Affiliated.

"The proposed development would lead to the long term safeguarding of the Grade II-listed building, whilst ensuring the key architectural and historic features are retained," said the firm in a statement.

Image copyright Google Image caption The grade-II listed toilet bloke has been vacant for several years

"The use of the site for restaurant purposes would add to local amenity, regeneration and economic growth of Barry Island."

According to the planning application, the toilet block would be retained, with repairs and an extension to accommodate the restaurants.

Each restaurant would have its own terrace with a new first-floor glass atrium on the roof.