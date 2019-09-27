Wales

Men guilty after 750kg of cocaine seized from boat in Fishguard

  • 27 September 2019
Media captionSeized £60m cocaine haul "the weight of a small car"

Two men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine after one of the largest hauls of the drug in UK history was found on board a boat.

About 750kg of cocaine was recovered from the boat in Pembrokeshire in August.

Gary Swift, 53, and Scott Kilgour, 41, from Liverpool, were arrested on board the yacht about a mile off the Fishguard coast.

They appeared at Swansea Crown Court and will be sentenced in December.
Image caption Drugs officers searched the yacht at Fishguard harbour

