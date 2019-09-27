Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One child saw the messages and took screen shots of them

Four members of staff at a children's home have been banned from working in the sector for at least five years.

It comes after they sent "offensive and inappropriate" messages to each other about children in their care.

These comments were seen by two children who subsequently ran away from the Caerphilly home and self harmed, a Cardiff hearing was told.

The messages used strong swear words to talk about specific children, their families and all children in care.

The Social Care Wales panel found that Scott Grubb, Ross Sheehan, Sarah Davies and Megan Boulter should be removed from the professional register.

They can re-apply to join after five years.

'Vent and offload'

One of the children saw the messages in the WhatsApp group when she was given access to one staff member's mobile phone.

The child took screenshot images of the conversation before showing them to another young resident of the home.

The hearing was told that the WhatsApp group had been set up by the manager of the home, Mr Grubb, in order for the staff to be able to "vent and offload".

Mr Grubb, who had 26 years experience in social care, was found to have "posted the most inappropriate messages".

Removing Mr Grubb from the professional register, chair of the Social Care Wales panel Islwyn Jones said: "He does not understand what he has done wrong."

Behaviour 'appalling'

The cases of two other members of staff were considered by the panel, which found serious misconduct by Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Williams.

Both told the panel they admitted writing the messages in the WhatsApp group at the hearing earlier this week.

However, the panel found that there was no current impairment to their fitness to practise.

Both have now found work with a different company in the care sector.

Mr Lloyd, who was deputy manager of the care home in 2017, told the hearing he was "disappointed" with himself.

"It was totally inappropriate and should never have happened," he said.

Ms Williams, who was a care worker, told the panel that her behaviour at the time had been "appalling".