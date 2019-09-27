Image copyright Google Image caption The school is shut on Friday because of the problem

A school has been closed after an issue with rodents was discovered.

Staff at Bigyn Primary School in Llanelli apologised for the short notice of the announcement.

In a statement, it said: "The decision has been made due to health and safety grounds. Our most important priority is to ensure the health and safety of our pupils and staff."

It added that updates on whether the school would reopen Monday will be given later.