New streets in Cardiff are to be given Welsh names which reflect the history of the area.

Cardiff council is aiming to achieve an equal number of Welsh and English names across the city.

More main streets in the city centre and Cardiff Bay could also become bilingual.

Streets which have not had Welsh names represented on signs, such as City Road, or Heol y Plwca, could potentially be given bilingual names.

A council panel will consider new bilingual street names, and existing streets in residential areas of the city will stay as they are, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Council leader Huw Thomas told a cabinet meeting on Thursday: "We know Cardiff is growing and this will make sure the streets reflect the historic origins of these areas."

From a public consultation of 2,248 responses, three in five (60.8%) agreed the council should work towards parity between the number of Welsh street names and English street names across the city.

A new street's name could be considered in a language other than Welsh in "exceptional circumstances" if it reflects the heritage of the area, a council report says.