Image copyright Google Image caption A pupil was approached outside Cardigan Secondary School and asked to get into a stranger's car

Schools across Ceredigion have been warned by police of strangers approaching pupils asking them to get into a car.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had received two reports of separate incidents in Cardigan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which secondary school pupils were approached by strangers.

Descriptions indicate the vehicles and drivers are different, officers said.

One happened near Cardigan Secondary School and the other in St Dogmaels.

Officers are investigating, and encouraging parents and children to be cautious, but not alarmed.

Schools have notified parents and guardians, and reminded pupils of "stranger danger" and how to stay safe.